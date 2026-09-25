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Navy Previews MUSV Phase II Project

Rich Abott By
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Navy Previews MUSV Phase II Project
The Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel (OUSV) Mariner and Ranger maneuver in the Pacific Ocean during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 23.2 on Sep. 16, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Monford)

The Navy on Thursday announced an upcoming  Area of Interest (AOI) release for Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicles (MUSV) Phase II Integration and Testing, meant to put finalists on a marketplace for DoD acquisition authorities to use. The notice from the Navy’s Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager (DRPM) / Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) said this MUSV uses “modular design principles to create adaptable and resilient solutions that can effectively counter evolving threats. We invite interested parties…

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