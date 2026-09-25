Navy Previews MUSV Phase II Project

The Navy on Thursday announced an upcoming Area of Interest (AOI) release for Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicles (MUSV) Phase II Integration and Testing, meant to put finalists on a marketplace for DoD acquisition authorities to use. The notice from the Navy’s Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager (DRPM) / Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) said this MUSV uses “modular design principles to create adaptable and resilient solutions that can effectively counter evolving threats. We invite interested parties…
Recommended
Upcoming High-Energy Laser Counter-Drone Shoot Off Has $200 Million At Stake
Trending
Congress Updates
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Job Feed
-
Medical Director, Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute
Nicklaus Children's Hospital - Miami, FL
-
Second Officer
Mixed Work Schedule - Military Sealift Command - , VA
-
Bio Equip Support Spec
U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs - Marion, IL
-
Third Officer
Military Sealift Command - Norofolk, VA