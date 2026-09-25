Navy Previews MUSV Phase II Project

The Navy on Thursday announced an upcoming Area of Interest (AOI) release for Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicles (MUSV) Phase II Integration and Testing, meant to put finalists on a marketplace for DoD acquisition authorities to use. The notice from the Navy’s Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager (DRPM) / Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) said this MUSV uses “modular design principles to create adaptable and resilient solutions that can effectively counter evolving threats. We invite interested parties…