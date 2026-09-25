Navy Establishes New Robotic And Autonomous Warfighting Development Center

Navy leadership on Thursday established the service’s newest development center, focused on operational employment of robotic and autonomous systems. The Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao and the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle officially established the Robotic and Autonomous Systems Warfighting Development Center (RASWDC) at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia Beach, Va. The new Echelon 3 warfighting development center will operate under U.S. Fleet Forces Command and specifically serve as the Navy’s Fleet-facing operational…