Upcoming High-Energy Laser Counter-Drone Shoot Off Has $200 Million At Stake

Depending on the results of a shootoff later this year of high-energy laser (HEL) systems against different types of small drones, the Defense Department is prepared to award up to $200 million in contracts to operational assessments in a year, according to solicitation last week. The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 and the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering are managing the December shootoff of HEL systems that will take place at Dugway Proving Ground in…