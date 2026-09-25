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Unmanned Systems

Upcoming High-Energy Laser Counter-Drone Shoot Off Has $200 Million At Stake

Cal Biesecker By
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Upcoming High-Energy Laser Counter-Drone Shoot Off Has $200 Million At Stake
Boeing's Compact Laser Weapon System shown in containerized and vehicle-mounted configurations during testing in May 2026. Photo: Boeing

Depending on the results of a shootoff later this year of high-energy laser (HEL) systems against different types of small drones, the Defense Department is prepared to award up to $200 million in contracts to operational assessments in a year, according to solicitation last week. The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 and the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering are managing the December shootoff of HEL systems that will take place at Dugway Proving Ground in…

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