Upcoming High-Energy Laser Counter-Drone Shoot Off Has $200 Million At Stake

Depending on the results of a shootoff later this year of high-energy laser (HEL) systems against different types of small drones, the Defense Department is prepared to award up to $200 million in contracts to operational assessments in a year, according to solicitation last week. The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 and the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering are managing the December shootoff of HEL systems that will take place at Dugway Proving Ground in…
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CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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Medical Director, Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute
Nicklaus Children's Hospital - Miami, FL
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Mixed Work Schedule - Military Sealift Command - , VA
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Bio Equip Support Spec
U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs - Marion, IL
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Third Officer
Military Sealift Command - Norofolk, VA