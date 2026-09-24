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Unmanned Systems

DIU Seeks Commercial Tech, Private Capital For Counter-UxS In Maritime Environment

Cal Biesecker By
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DIU Seeks Commercial Tech, Private Capital For Counter-UxS In Maritime Environment
Royal Navy Archer Class P2000 patrol vessel HMS Pursuer (P273) conducts counter unmanned surface vessel operations with global autonomous reconnaissance crafts (GARC) attached to Commander, Task Force 66 during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2025, June 12, 2025. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

The Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) this week issued a solicitation for capabilities and private capital firms for a pilot effort in the area of counter-unmanned systems (C-UxS) in the maritime environment. The solicitation was released at the direction of the fiscal year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, which contained a provision called the Classified Access to Adress Critical Technology Act aimed at getting more non-traditional defense contractors access to facility clearances. On its website, DIU released the solicitation through…

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