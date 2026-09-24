DIU Seeks Commercial Tech, Private Capital For Counter-UxS In Maritime Environment

The Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) this week issued a solicitation for capabilities and private capital firms for a pilot effort in the area of counter-unmanned systems (C-UxS) in the maritime environment. The solicitation was released at the direction of the fiscal year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, which contained a provision called the Classified Access to Adress Critical Technology Act aimed at getting more non-traditional defense contractors access to facility clearances. On its website, DIU released the solicitation through…