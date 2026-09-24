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Unmanned Systems

U.S. and UK Test Fire Torpedo From UUV

Rich Abott By
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U.S. and UK Test Fire Torpedo From UUV
The UK Royal Navy’s XV Excalibur XLUUV is placed in the water for a proof of concept test launch of an Mk 48 torpedo from it on Sept 13, 2026. (Image: Screenshot from U.S. Navy social media video)

The U.S. Navy and U.K. Royal Navy recently worked together in a launch exercise of an American torpedo from a Royal Navy extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle (XLUUV) in an AUKUS Pillar 2 cooperative event, the Navy said Tuesday. The U.S. Navy said the Sept. 13 proof-of-concept launch exercise specifically used a U.S. Mk 48 heavyweight torpedo launched from the Royal Navy’s XV Excalibur XLUUV at the British Underwater Test and Evaluation Center (BUTEC) in Scotland. This test event occurred under…

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