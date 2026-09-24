U.S. and UK Test Fire Torpedo From UUV

The U.S. Navy and U.K. Royal Navy recently worked together in a launch exercise of an American torpedo from a Royal Navy extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle (XLUUV) in an AUKUS Pillar 2 cooperative event, the Navy said Tuesday. The U.S. Navy said the Sept. 13 proof-of-concept launch exercise specifically used a U.S. Mk 48 heavyweight torpedo launched from the Royal Navy’s XV Excalibur XLUUV at the British Underwater Test and Evaluation Center (BUTEC) in Scotland. This test event occurred under…