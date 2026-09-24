U.S. and UK Test Fire Torpedo From UUV

The U.S. Navy and U.K. Royal Navy recently worked together in a launch exercise of an American torpedo from a Royal Navy extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle (XLUUV) in an AUKUS Pillar 2 cooperative event, the Navy said Tuesday. The U.S. Navy said the Sept. 13 proof-of-concept launch exercise specifically used a U.S. Mk 48 heavyweight torpedo launched from the Royal Navy’s XV Excalibur XLUUV at the British Underwater Test and Evaluation Center (BUTEC) in Scotland. This test event occurred under…
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Congress Updates
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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