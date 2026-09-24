Software-Defined GPS Receiver Developer Locus Lock In Strategic Funding Round

Locus Lock, a small company that develops and supplies low-cost, software-defined global navigation system receivers for use in contested battlespace, on Thursday announced a strategic funding round to help launch a new product and establish an e-commerce platform to expand the availability of its technology. The value of the funding raises was not disclosed. The round was led by Range Ventures. Most of the new funding is for creating an e-commerce site that gives engineers “direct access” to Locus Lock’s…