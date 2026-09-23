Navy Set To Issue SIOP Dry Dock Awards This Month

The Navy this month plans to issue a solicitation leading to multiple construction contracts to support the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) with new dry dock construction. According to a Sept. 22 pre-solicitation notice, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) plans to award about five indefinitely delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) multiple award construction contracts (MACC) focused on SIOP multi-mission dry dock construction. The notice said the solicitation will use a single phase design-build selection procedure. The Navy said the MACC is…