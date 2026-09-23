Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Navy Set To Issue SIOP Dry Dock Awards This Month

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Navy Set To Issue SIOP Dry Dock Awards This Month
U.S. Navy Sailors and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS-IMF) workers shift the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) from its homeport pier in Bremerton, Wash., to a dry dock in PSNS-IMF on March 1, 2018. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ian Kinkead)

The Navy this month plans to issue a solicitation  leading to multiple construction contracts to support the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) with new dry dock construction. According to a Sept. 22 pre-solicitation notice, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) plans to award about five indefinitely delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) multiple award construction contracts (MACC) focused on SIOP multi-mission dry dock construction. The notice said the solicitation will use a single phase design-build selection procedure. The Navy said the MACC is…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

DoD Plans Counter-Drone Laser Shoot Off In December

Nuclear Modernization

Northrop Grumman Lands $508 Million Missile Defense Support Contract

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Lockheed Martin Vectis To Have ‘F-35 Like Capabilities’

International

Greenland Agreement Allows For Golden Dome System

Trending

Lockheed Martin Vectis To Have ‘F-35 Like Capabilities’
Northrop Expands B-21 Production Capacity With New Utah Facility
Space Force Looking to Future for RPO-Docking to Counter Space Threats
True Anomaly and Northrop Grumman Aiming to Build GHOST-R Prototypes to Reduce RG-XX Costs
L3Harris Chose To Not Be An SBI Prime, Instead Focusing As Propulsion Supplier

Congress Updates

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

Missile Defense

Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]

Navy/USMC

HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume