DoD Plans Counter-Drone Laser Shoot Off In December

The Defense Department on Wednesday invited vendors with directed energy (DE) solutions to bring their high-energy laser (HEL) systems to a shoot off later this year as part of the Pentagon’s push to accelerate the fielding of these technologies domestically to counter threats from small drones. The DE HEL Counter-small Uncrewed Aircraft System (C-sUAS) shoot off is currently planned for December. The event will be managed by the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 and the Undersecretary of Defense For Research…