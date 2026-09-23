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Unmanned Systems

DoD Plans Counter-Drone Laser Shoot Off In December

Cal Biesecker By
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DoD Plans Counter-Drone Laser Shoot Off In December
LOCUST X3 laser weapon system. Photo: AeroVironment.

The Defense Department on Wednesday invited vendors with directed energy (DE) solutions to bring their high-energy laser (HEL) systems to a shoot off later this year as part of the Pentagon’s push to accelerate the fielding of these technologies domestically to counter threats from small drones. The DE HEL Counter-small Uncrewed Aircraft System (C-sUAS) shoot off is currently planned for December. The event will be managed by the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 and the Undersecretary of Defense For Research…

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