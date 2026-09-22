Army Conducts Test To Advance Work On New Pod For Rapid Launch Of Low-Cost Rockets

The Army last week conducted a live fire test to advance its new effort to develop a 30-rocket pod capable of shooting low-cost weapon systems in rapid succession. The service on Monday confirmed its signed Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADA) with 11 companies to support the Direct Support Fires Technology (DSFT) initiative with cheap, mass-produced rockets. The recent DSFT test was conducted at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah on Sept. 17, with the Army noting that several of those…