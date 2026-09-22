Who’s USAF Gonna Call? One Top Candidate Is Dronebusters

The U.S. Air Force's lead wing for securing overseas airlift locations wants to buy 54 systems to detect, track, and defeat small drones up to 55 pounds. The 621st Contingency Response Wing (CRW) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., is looking to get a hold of 18 passive radio frequency detection systems akin to DZYNE Technologies' [ONDS] DTI, a wearable unit to detect up to 30 drones out to 7 kilometers; 18 handheld electronic jammers like DZYNE's Dronebuster or the DroneGun…