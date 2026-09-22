Honeywell Proposes ‘P40’ Upgrade for F-35’s PTMS

Honeywell Aerospace [HON] said on Tuesday that it is proposing the P40 upgrade for the company's Power and Thermal Management System (PTMS) on the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter. The current PTMS has an advertised cooling capacity of 32 kilowatts (kW), and P40 is to increase that by 25 percent to 40 kW. Dozens of new weapons and sensors, including the AN/APG-85 radar by Northrop Grumman [NOC], are to add to cooling demands on the F-35. P40 "requires no airframe…
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A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]