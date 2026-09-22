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Honeywell Proposes ‘P40’ Upgrade for F-35’s PTMS

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Honeywell Proposes ‘P40’ Upgrade for F-35’s PTMS
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a Marine Corps F-35B lifting off from Eielson AFB, Alaska on Aug. 17 during the Red Flag Alaska 26-3 exercise.

Honeywell Aerospace [HON] said on Tuesday that it is proposing the P40 upgrade for the company's Power and Thermal Management System (PTMS) on the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter. The current PTMS has an advertised cooling capacity of 32 kilowatts (kW), and P40 is to increase that by 25 percent to 40 kW. Dozens of new weapons and sensors, including the AN/APG-85 radar by Northrop Grumman [NOC], are to add to cooling demands on the F-35. P40 "requires no airframe…

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