Contract Advances B-21 Weapons Storage Infrastructure at Whiteman Air Force Base

K & K Industries has won a $13.65 million contract to construct a weapons release system storage facility supporting the Air Force’s B-21 Raider program at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The firm-fixed-price award, announced by the Defense Department Sept. 21, has a total cumulative face value of $14.99 million. Work will be performed in Knob Noster, Mo., with completion expected by March 31, 2028. The Windsor, Mo.-based company was selected after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers solicited bids…
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A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]