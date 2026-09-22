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Nuclear Modernization

Contract Advances B-21 Weapons Storage Infrastructure at Whiteman Air Force Base

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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Contract Advances B-21 Weapons Storage Infrastructure at Whiteman Air Force Base
The Air Force in 2016 unveiled the name of the future B-21 bomber: the "Raider." (Credit: Marc Selinger/Defense Daily)

K & K Industries has won a $13.65 million contract to construct a weapons release system storage facility supporting the Air Force’s B-21 Raider program at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The firm-fixed-price award, announced by the Defense Department Sept. 21, has a total cumulative face value of $14.99 million. Work will be performed in Knob Noster, Mo., with completion expected by March 31, 2028. The Windsor, Mo.-based company was selected after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers solicited bids…

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