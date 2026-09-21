Hanwha Ups Munitions Investment At Pine Bluff To $2.2 Billion

Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) on Monday cut the ribbon on its new administration headquarters at the U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal, where it plans a new munitions manufacturing campus. Hanwha said it would invest $2.2 billion in the Hanwha Advanced Manufacturing Campus, $900 million more than originally planned when the company in January announced it had secured a lease for the new facility (Defense Daily, Jan. 28). “Our initial investment of $1.3 billion was created prior to the development of…