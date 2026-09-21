Hanwha Ups Munitions Investment At Pine Bluff To $2.2 Billion

Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) on Monday cut the ribbon on its new administration headquarters at the U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal, where it plans a new munitions manufacturing campus. Hanwha said it would invest $2.2 billion in the Hanwha Advanced Manufacturing Campus, $900 million more than originally planned when the company in January announced it had secured a lease for the new facility (Defense Daily, Jan. 28). “Our initial investment of $1.3 billion was created prior to the development of…
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A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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