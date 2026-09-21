Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Hanwha Ups Munitions Investment At Pine Bluff To $2.2 Billion

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Hanwha Ups Munitions Investment At Pine Bluff To $2.2 Billion
Hanwha Defense USA, state and local officials celebrate the opening of the company's new administration headquarters at the U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal, Ark. Photo: Hanwha

Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) on Monday cut the ribbon on its new administration headquarters at the U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal, where it plans a new munitions manufacturing campus. Hanwha said it would invest $2.2 billion in the Hanwha Advanced Manufacturing Campus, $900 million more than originally planned when the company in January announced it had secured a lease for the new facility (Defense Daily, Jan. 28). “Our initial investment of $1.3 billion was created prior to the development of…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

General Atomics Delivers FQ42 CCA To Creech AFB For Flight Testing

Nuclear Modernization

JRC Integrated Systems wins contract mod for SLCM-N, NC3

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Space Force Looking to Future for RPO-Docking to Counter Space Threats

Army

Sikorsky Nabs Army Deal For 16 More Black Hawks, Sets Path For New ‘Multiple-Year’ Contract

Trending

L3Harris Chose To Not Be An SBI Prime, Instead Focusing As Propulsion Supplier
USAF, Northrop Detail Sentinel ICBM ‘Vertical Stacking’ Demo, On Track For Flight Tests In 2027
Meink: U.S. Has Orbital Space Weapons, SB-AMTI To Launch This Month, 500 CCAs by 2032
Pentagon Wants AI System to Understand and Predict Space Threats
AEVEX Completes $600 Million Acquisition Of USV Manufacturer BlackSea

Congress Updates

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

Missile Defense

Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]

Navy/USMC

HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume