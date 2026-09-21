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Nuclear Modernization

JRC Integrated Systems wins contract mod for SLCM-N, NC3

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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JRC Integrated Systems wins contract mod for SLCM-N, NC3
Close up illustration of atomic particle for nuclear energy imagery

JRC Integrated Systems is receiving a $47.4 million contract modification to provide technical and engineering support for the Navy’s Nuclear-armed, Sea-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM-N) program through 2030. The $47.3 million cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, which includes optional line items, was awarded by Strategic Systems Programs under previously awarded contract, according to the Pentagon on Sept. 17. The effort is aimed to support items like systems engineering and integration, test and flight-test engineering, and modeling and simulation. JRC also will provide support for…

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