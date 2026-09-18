Lockheed Martin Gets GM Defense-Made PAC-3 MSE Components Under One Month From Order

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Sept. 17 announced it received the first mission-critical components for the Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor from GM Defense under a month after signing a formal contract for them to produce components aimed at improving production rates. Lockheed Martin said they signed a formal contract agreement on Aug. 6, with the first batch of PAC-3 MSE housing components delivered on Aug. 28. It said GM Defense used its advanced casting and machining…
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CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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