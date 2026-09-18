Lockheed Martin Gets GM Defense-Made PAC-3 MSE Components Under One Month From Order

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Sept. 17 announced it received the first mission-critical components for the Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor from GM Defense under a month after signing a formal contract for them to produce components aimed at improving production rates. Lockheed Martin said they signed a formal contract agreement on Aug. 6, with the first batch of PAC-3 MSE housing components delivered on Aug. 28. It said GM Defense used its advanced casting and machining…