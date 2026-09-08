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HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

Rich Abott By
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HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss. (Photo: HII)

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding “In 2025, throughput in our shipyards increased by 14 percent year over year, with approximately 40 ships at Ingalls and at Newport News in active construction or modernization. Our focus in 2026 is clear: we must build on this momentum and continue delivering ships at greater pace to the U.S.…

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HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

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