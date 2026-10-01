Blackbeard Flight Tested On Super Hornet

The Navy recently successfully finished a flight test of the Castelion Blackbeard air-longed hypersonic missile from an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., another step in the weapon moving toward Early Operational Capability (EOC). According to a Sept. 30 announcement by the Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive Aviation (PAE(A)), the test flight had two Blackbeard missiles armed on a Super Hornet, but no weapons were released or live-fired in the developmental test flight. “This flight of Blackbeard…
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Congress Updates
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
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