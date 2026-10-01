Blackbeard Flight Tested On Super Hornet

The Navy recently successfully finished a flight test of the Castelion Blackbeard air-longed hypersonic missile from an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., another step in the weapon moving toward Early Operational Capability (EOC). According to a Sept. 30 announcement by the Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive Aviation (PAE(A)), the test flight had two Blackbeard missiles armed on a Super Hornet, but no weapons were released or live-fired in the developmental test flight. “This flight of Blackbeard…