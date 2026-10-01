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Blackbeard Flight Tested On Super Hornet

Rich Abott By
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Blackbeard Flight Tested On Super Hornet
A pair of Blackbeard hypersonic missiles mounted on a Super Hornet during a developmental test flight on September 18. (Photo: Edited from the U.S. Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive Aviation (PAE(A))/Jacquelyn Millham).

The Navy recently successfully finished a flight test of the Castelion Blackbeard air-longed hypersonic missile from an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., another step in the weapon moving toward Early Operational Capability (EOC). According to a Sept. 30 announcement by the Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive Aviation (PAE(A)), the test flight had two Blackbeard missiles armed on a Super Hornet, but no weapons were released or live-fired in the developmental test flight. “This flight of Blackbeard…

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