DIU And Navy Award Three MCM Modernization Prize Winners

The Defense Department’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Department of the Navy Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (DRPM RAS) on Thursday announced BeeX, BlackSea Technologies, and Vatn Systems as the winners of a mine countermeasure (MCM) modernization prize challenge. DIU and the Navy launched the prize challenge in May aiming to add more tools to neutralize underwater mines via unmanned systems in contested environments. The challenge focused on three operational tracks: near-surface mine neutralization, bottom mine…