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Nuclear Modernization

W93/Mk7 Enters Engineering and Manufacturing Development Phase

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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W93/Mk7 Enters Engineering and Manufacturing Development Phase
Artist rendering of the future Columbia-class nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), which will replace the Ohio-class submarines. (Illustration: U.S. Navy)

The Navy’s W93/Mk7 nuclear warhead and reentry system has entered the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase after achieving Milestone B, advancing the first new U.S. nuclear warhead program initiated in nearly four decades. The Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive Strategic Systems Programs announced Sept. 24 that the W93/Mk7 program had entered the EMD phase of the Defense Acquisition System. A program is authorized to enter the EMD phase after achieving Milestone B, meaning it transitions from a research effort to locking in…

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