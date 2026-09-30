Army Picks Five Companies To Develop Long-Range PrSM Inc. 4 Prototypes

The Army has announced its selected five companies to develop prototypes for the future extended range version of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). Anduril, Castelion, Lockheed Martin [LMT], Mach Industries and RTX [RTX] were awarded Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreements on Sept. 29 to work on PrSM Inc. 4, which is intended to fire at ranges of 1,000 kilometers or more. “Under these agreements, each company will develop prototype missiles capable of launching from the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket…
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Congress Updates
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]