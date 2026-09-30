Army Picks Five Companies To Develop Long-Range PrSM Inc. 4 Prototypes

The Army has announced its selected five companies to develop prototypes for the future extended range version of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). Anduril, Castelion, Lockheed Martin [LMT], Mach Industries and RTX [RTX] were awarded Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreements on Sept. 29 to work on PrSM Inc. 4, which is intended to fire at ranges of 1,000 kilometers or more. “Under these agreements, each company will develop prototype missiles capable of launching from the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket…