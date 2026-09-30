NNSA, Task Force Sign Agreement To Share Counter-Drone Data

The National Nuclear Security Administration and the Pentagon's Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) have signed an agreement to strengthen information sharing and cooperation on counter-unmanned aircraft systems. The memorandum of understanding establishes a framework for NNSA and JIATF-401 to exchange counter-UAS test data, research and operational insights as the agencies work to address evolving drone threats, according to a press release by NNSA. Under the agreement, NNSA and its national laboratories will provide JIATF-401 with data generated through counter-UAS…