Sign In
Search
Nuclear Modernization

NNSA, Task Force Sign Agreement To Share Counter-Drone Data

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
SHARE:
NNSA, Task Force Sign Agreement To Share Counter-Drone Data
Close up illustration of atomic particle for nuclear energy imagery

The National Nuclear Security Administration and the Pentagon's Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) have signed an agreement to strengthen information sharing and cooperation on counter-unmanned aircraft systems. The memorandum of understanding establishes a framework for NNSA and JIATF-401 to exchange counter-UAS test data, research and operational insights as the agencies work to address evolving drone threats, according to a press release by NNSA. Under the agreement, NNSA and its national laboratories will provide JIATF-401 with data generated through counter-UAS…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Powerus Set To Go Public On Thursday

Air Force

Miller Tapped to Head SPACECOM, Oversee Move To Huntsville

Business/Financial

Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House

Business/Financial

Counter-Drone Tech Company Fortem Closes $50 Million Series B Round

Trending

USAF Awards Raytheon Nearly $21 Billion for AMRAAM Foreign Orders
21 Tranche 1, Transport Layer Satellites Delivered to Vandenberg, Northrop Grumman Says
Defense Watch: Munitions Shortages, IVEWS LRIP, Satellite Infrastructure
Lockheed Martin Vectis To Have ‘Almost F-35 Like Capabilities’
U.S. Space Force Pins Hopes on Space-Based Radar Systems, Northrop Grumman Building GMTI System

Congress Updates

Congress

Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

Missile Defense

Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]

Navy/USMC

HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume