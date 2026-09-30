Counter-Drone Tech Company Fortem Closes $50 Million Series B Round

Fortem Technologies on Wednesday said it closed its $50 million Series B funding round that was led by Lockheed Martin [LMT] to accelerate manufacturing meet growing demand for its counter-drone solutions. Fortem in April had said Lockheed Martin was investing $25 million for the Series B round and that it planned to raise at least another $25 million (Defense Daily, April 22). Lockheed Martin’s investment allows it to collaborate with Fortem and access the company’s technology for use in its…
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CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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