Counter-Drone Tech Company Fortem Closes $50 Million Series B Round

Fortem Technologies on Wednesday said it closed its $50 million Series B funding round that was led by Lockheed Martin [LMT] to accelerate manufacturing meet growing demand for its counter-drone solutions. Fortem in April had said Lockheed Martin was investing $25 million for the Series B round and that it planned to raise at least another $25 million (Defense Daily, April 22). Lockheed Martin’s investment allows it to collaborate with Fortem and access the company’s technology for use in its…