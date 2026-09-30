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Ukraine Requests U.S. Provision of S-300 ‘Clones’ and TELs For APKWS

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Ukraine Requests U.S. Provision of S-300 ‘Clones’ and TELs For APKWS
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force F-16 with the 20th Fighter Wing after being loaded with rockets at Shaw AFB, S.C. on June 11, 2025.

The U.S. would conduct industry competitions for the provision of nearly $2.7 billion in military equipment requested by Ukraine this month and funded by Norwegian "jump start" dollars and Foreign Military Financing left over from the Biden administration. The equipment includes "clones" of S-300 surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) designed during the Soviet era and still used today. The "clone" would be a "hypersonic, semi-active seeker-guided, [and] Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) powered, conventional, ground-to-air munition," according to a Sept. 17 congressional notification…

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