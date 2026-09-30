Ukraine Requests U.S. Provision of S-300 ‘Clones’ and TELs For APKWS

The U.S. would conduct industry competitions for the provision of nearly $2.7 billion in military equipment requested by Ukraine this month and funded by Norwegian "jump start" dollars and Foreign Military Financing left over from the Biden administration. The equipment includes "clones" of S-300 surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) designed during the Soviet era and still used today. The "clone" would be a "hypersonic, semi-active seeker-guided, [and] Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) powered, conventional, ground-to-air munition," according to a Sept. 17 congressional notification…