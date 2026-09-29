Sign In
Search
Missile Defense

L3Harris Awarded $6 Billion Deal From Lockheed For THAAD Propulsion Production Boost

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
L3Harris Awarded $6 Billion Deal From Lockheed For THAAD Propulsion Production Boost
A THAAD system successfully launches and intercepts a medium-range target using a remote launcher kit in Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-23 at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] announced on Tuesday it’s received a seven-year, $6 billion contract from Lockheed Martin [LMT] to “significantly” boost production of propulsion parts for THAAD interceptors. The new award aligns with L3Harris’ previously signed framework agreement with the Pentagon to boost manufacturing capacity to support the department’s plans for quadrupling THAAD production in the coming years.  “This contract underscores L3Harris’ demonstrated ability to quickly deliver critical defense technologies at the scale and speed required by the Department of War,”…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Galliano, HII and Saronic Top MUSV Phase One Trials To Nab Contracts, Others Still Into Phase 2 Marketplace

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Pentagon Plans $450 Million Buy For Drone Dominance’s ‘More Complex’ Phase 3 Competition

Business/Financial

Avio Breaks Ground On New Solid Rocket Motor Facility Expected To Begin Production In 2029

Business/Financial

Anduril, Voyager Formalize Partnership As Shared Programs Move Into High-Rate Production

Trending

USAF Awards Raytheon Nearly $21 Billion for AMRAAM Foreign Orders
21 Tranche 1, Transport Layer Satellites Delivered to Vandenberg, Northrop Grumman Says
Defense Watch: Munitions Shortages, IVEWS LRIP, Satellite Infrastructure
Lockheed Martin Vectis To Have ‘Almost F-35 Like Capabilities’
Greenland Agreement Allows For Golden Dome System

Congress Updates

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

Missile Defense

Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]

Navy/USMC

HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy

An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume