L3Harris Awarded $6 Billion Deal From Lockheed For THAAD Propulsion Production Boost

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] announced on Tuesday it’s received a seven-year, $6 billion contract from Lockheed Martin [LMT] to “significantly” boost production of propulsion parts for THAAD interceptors. The new award aligns with L3Harris’ previously signed framework agreement with the Pentagon to boost manufacturing capacity to support the department’s plans for quadrupling THAAD production in the coming years. “This contract underscores L3Harris’ demonstrated ability to quickly deliver critical defense technologies at the scale and speed required by the Department of War,”…
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Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
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HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
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