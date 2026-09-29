L3Harris Awarded $6 Billion Deal From Lockheed For THAAD Propulsion Production Boost

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] announced on Tuesday it’s received a seven-year, $6 billion contract from Lockheed Martin [LMT] to “significantly” boost production of propulsion parts for THAAD interceptors. The new award aligns with L3Harris’ previously signed framework agreement with the Pentagon to boost manufacturing capacity to support the department’s plans for quadrupling THAAD production in the coming years. “This contract underscores L3Harris’ demonstrated ability to quickly deliver critical defense technologies at the scale and speed required by the Department of War,”…