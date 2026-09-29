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Navy Awards Contracts To Three MUSV Phase One Trials Winners, Others Continue To Phase 2

Rich Abott By
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Navy Awards Contracts To Three MUSV Phase One Trials Winners, Others Continue To Phase 2
HII's new ROMULUS family of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) powered by HII’s Odyssey Autonomous Control System (ACS) software suite, aimed at the Navy’s latest Medium USV competition. (Artist concept: HII)

The Navy picked Galliano Marine Services, HII [HII] and Saronic Technologies as the highest performing winners of the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSV) Family of Systems Phase One at-sea testing and are now set to get orders for 10 MUSVs each, but the unsuccessful bidders are still able to compete in the continuing Phase Two process. “The Phase One production awards were based on the optimal mix of autonomy, performance, design, production schedule, and cost. The production will begin immediately…

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