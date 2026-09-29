Navy Awards Contracts To Three MUSV Phase One Trials Winners, Others Continue To Phase 2

The Navy picked Galliano Marine Services, HII [HII] and Saronic Technologies as the highest performing winners of the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSV) Family of Systems Phase One at-sea testing and are now set to get orders for 10 MUSVs each, but the unsuccessful bidders are still able to compete in the continuing Phase Two process. “The Phase One production awards were based on the optimal mix of autonomy, performance, design, production schedule, and cost. The production will begin immediately…