Navy Awards Contracts To Three MUSV Phase One Trials Winners, Others Continue To Phase 2

The Navy picked Galliano Marine Services, HII [HII] and Saronic Technologies as the highest performing winners of the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSV) Family of Systems Phase One at-sea testing and are now set to get orders for 10 MUSVs each, but the unsuccessful bidders are still able to compete in the continuing Phase Two process. “The Phase One production awards were based on the optimal mix of autonomy, performance, design, production schedule, and cost. The production will begin immediately…
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Congress Updates
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]