JIATF-401, Army Establish $7 Billion In Counter-Drone Contracts For Domestic Shield

The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 and Army on Monday awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contracts valued at nearly $7 billion to various vendors to help position the Defense Department to more quickly acquire counter-drone systems to protect critical defense infrastructure in the U.S., officials said on Tuesday. The counter-drone task force on Tuesday listed 10 single-award, three-year ID/IQ contracts amounting to $4.15 billion, saying more awards will be made as requirements are developed. These contracts are in addition to others…
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CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]