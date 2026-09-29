JIATF-401, Army Establish $7 Billion In Counter-Drone Contracts For Domestic Shield

The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 and Army on Monday awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contracts valued at nearly $7 billion to various vendors to help position the Defense Department to more quickly acquire counter-drone systems to protect critical defense infrastructure in the U.S., officials said on Tuesday. The counter-drone task force on Tuesday listed 10 single-award, three-year ID/IQ contracts amounting to $4.15 billion, saying more awards will be made as requirements are developed. These contracts are in addition to others…