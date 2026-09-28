Army Establishes Dedicated Counter-Drone Testing Lanes At Yuma

To help accelerate the development and iteration of counter-drone technologies, the Army is dedicating “lanes” at its Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona for counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) so that they can be evaluated more frequently, a service official said last week. The C-UAS lanes at Yuma include “exquisite instrumentation” and provide more fidelity about test results, allowing a vendor to better understand why their system may be failing during an assessment, Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of the Joint Interagency…