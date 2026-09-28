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Nuclear Modernization

V2X Wins $46 Million Air Force Contract Supporting B-52 LRSO Integration

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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V2X Wins $46 Million Air Force Contract Supporting B-52 LRSO Integration
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V2X has been awarded a position on a $46 million U.S. Air Force delivery order to produce equipment supporting integration of the Long Range Standoff (LRSO) cruise missile onto the B-52 bomber. The Reston, Va.-based company will provide carriage equipment under the Air Force’s Carriage Equipment Production Effort for the LRSO program, according to a Sept. 15 company announcement. The award was issued through the Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract, an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The LRSO is being developed to replace the Air…

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