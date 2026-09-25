Northrop Grumman Receives Long-Lead Funding for 67 APG-85 Radars for F-35s

Northrop Grumman [NOC] has received a nearly $124 million fixed-price incentive contract for long-lead items for 67 AN/APG-85 active electronically scanned array radars for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT]. "Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2031," the Pentagon said in a Thursday contract announcement. Linthicum Heights is in Maryland's third congressional district--a seat held since last year by Rep. Sarah Elfreth (D-Md.), a member of the House Armed…
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Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
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The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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