Pentagon Program Selects 17 Companies To Compete In Drone Bomber Qualifier

The Defense Department has invited 17 companies to compete for $32 million in prototype orders of reusable drones that would be used as bombers. The companies challenged to compete at the drone bomber qualifier at Camp Grayling, Mich., in October are Achiever UA, Areya Corporation, Cyclops Defense, Ukraine's Grim Tech and Gurzuf Defence, Halo Aeronautics, LLC, KrateoSky, KRUSH Tech Inc., Meta Bureau US, Obscurity Labs, LLC, Britain's Skycutter, Swarm Defense, The AIRO Group [AIRO], UA Defense Tech, UDD Tech Corp.,…