Pentagon Program Selects 17 Companies To Compete In Drone Bomber Qualifier

The Defense Department has invited 17 companies to compete for $32 million in prototype orders of reusable drones that would be used as bombers. The companies challenged to compete at the drone bomber qualifier at Camp Grayling, Mich., in October are Achiever UA, Areya Corporation, Cyclops Defense, Ukraine's Grim Tech and Gurzuf Defence, Halo Aeronautics, LLC, KrateoSky, KRUSH Tech Inc., Meta Bureau US, Obscurity Labs, LLC, Britain's Skycutter, Swarm Defense, The AIRO Group [AIRO], UA Defense Tech, UDD Tech Corp.,…
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CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]