General Atomics Delivers FQ-42 CCA To Creech AFB For Flight Testing

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) on Monday said it has delivered a new unmanned FQ-42 Vengeance aircraft to Creech AFB, Nev., for use by test and evaluation units. The Sept. 18 delivery to Creech is the first for GA-ASI’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). Anduril Industries’ FQ-44 Fury CCA has flown previously at Creech with the Air Force Air Combat Command’s Experimental Operations Unit (Defense Daily, Aug. 18). The stealthy FQ-42 has conducted formation flights with the Air Force’s F-35…