General Atomics Delivers FQ-42 CCA To Creech AFB For Flight Testing

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) on Monday said it has delivered a new unmanned FQ-42 Vengeance aircraft to Creech AFB, Nev., for use by test and evaluation units. The Sept. 18 delivery to Creech is the first for GA-ASI’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). Anduril Industries’ FQ-44 Fury CCA has flown previously at Creech with the Air Force Air Combat Command’s Experimental Operations Unit (Defense Daily, Aug. 18). The stealthy FQ-42 has conducted formation flights with the Air Force’s F-35…
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A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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