Department of the Air Force Focused on Mission Systems for Future Tanker to Succeed KC-46 and KC-135

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) said that it is focused on what mission systems a future tanker to succeed the Boeing [BA] KC-46A Pegasus tanker and the elder KC-135 will need. "While the DAF’s currently focused on a systems-based approach, we are not taking the development of the next-generation tanker off the table," the department said on Monday. Last week at the Air & Space Forces Association's (AFA) annual conference in National Harbor, Md., Air Force acquisition chief…
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Congress Updates
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
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