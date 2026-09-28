21 Tranche 1, Transport Layer Satellites Delivered to Vandenberg, Northrop Grumman Says

Northrop Grumman [NOC] said on Monday that it has delivered 21 satellites to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., for Tranche 1 of the U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency's Transport Layer (T1TL). That layer is to have hundreds of low-Earth orbit satellites to speed secure, military communications. The Transport Layer and the Tracking Layer for missile deterrence are the major components of SDA's future Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). T1TL is to have 126 satellites--42 by Northrop Grumman, 42 by…
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Congress Updates
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Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]