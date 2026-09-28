Shield AI’s Hivemind Used In Autonomous USV Teaming In U.K. Demo

Shield AI on Monday said its Hivemind artificial intelligence software was used for autonomous teaming between two Kraken Technology Group unmanned surface vessels (USVs) during an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission demonstration in the United Kingdom. Hivemind was integrated into two Kraken 28-foot K3 SCOUT USVs to enable an autonomous search in the U.K. port of Portsmouth, utilizing the vessels’ radar, cameras and Automatic Identification System data. During the search, Hivemind detected and classified a “vessel of interest,” then managed…
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A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]