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Shield AI’s Hivemind Used In Autonomous USV Teaming In U.K. Demo

Cal Biesecker By
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Shield AI’s Hivemind Used In Autonomous USV Teaming In U.K. Demo
Kraken K3 SCOUT USV during mission autonomy demonstration with Shield AI's Hivemind autonomy software. Photo: Shield AI

Shield AI on Monday said its Hivemind artificial intelligence software was used for autonomous teaming between two Kraken Technology Group unmanned surface vessels (USVs) during an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission demonstration in the United Kingdom. Hivemind was integrated into two Kraken 28-foot K3 SCOUT USVs to enable an autonomous search in the U.K. port of Portsmouth, utilizing the vessels’ radar, cameras and Automatic Identification System data. During the search, Hivemind detected and classified a “vessel of interest,” then managed…

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