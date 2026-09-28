Korte Construction Awarded $52.4 Million Contract For Nuclear Command Facility

Korte Construction Co. has received a $52.4 million contract to build a nuclear command, control and communications acquisition management facility in Bedford, Mass., according to the Defense Department. The St. Louis, Mo.-based construction company was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract valued at $52.3 million with a total cumulative face value of $55.4 million, the Pentagon’s Sept. 22 contract release said. The contract calls for construction of a facility supporting nuclear command, control and communications acquisition management, sometimes referred to as the fourth…
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Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
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House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
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