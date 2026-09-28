Army Eyes Potential ‘Multiple Awards’ For Rare Earth Magnets To Support Brushless Motor Work

The Army is looking to identify companies that could manufacture rare earth magnets to support the service’s production of brushless motors for small drones, with plans to potentially make “multiple awards,” according to a new notice. A new Request for Information has detailed the Army’s interest in “global commercial capabilities” for magnet manufacturing, and follows Tobyhanna Army Depot’s recent selection of Vulcan Elements to support such work. “The information gathered from this RFI will be instrumental in determining the final…
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A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]