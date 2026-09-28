Army Eyes Potential ‘Multiple Awards’ For Rare Earth Magnets To Support Brushless Motor Work

The Army is looking to identify companies that could manufacture rare earth magnets to support the service’s production of brushless motors for small drones, with plans to potentially make “multiple awards,” according to a new notice. A new Request for Information has detailed the Army’s interest in “global commercial capabilities” for magnet manufacturing, and follows Tobyhanna Army Depot’s recent selection of Vulcan Elements to support such work. “The information gathered from this RFI will be instrumental in determining the final…