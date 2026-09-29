USAF Awards Raytheon Nearly $21 Billion for AMRAAM Foreign Orders

The U.S. Air Force has awarded RTX's [RTX] Raytheon an almost $20.7 billion contract for multi-year production of the AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) for foreign allies through June, 2033, according to a Pentagon announcement on Monday. The countries include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Raytheon said in July at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye that it is qualifying more European suppliers…