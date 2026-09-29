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Air Force

USAF Awards Raytheon Nearly $21 Billion for AMRAAM Foreign Orders

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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USAF Awards Raytheon Nearly $21 Billion for AMRAAM Foreign Orders
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a mechanic with the 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, as he unstraps an AIM-120 AMRAAM during the 56th Maintenance Group 2nd quarter weapons load competition on July 12, 2024, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

The U.S. Air Force has awarded RTX's [RTX] Raytheon an almost $20.7 billion contract for multi-year production of the AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) for foreign allies through June, 2033, according to a Pentagon announcement on Monday. The countries include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Raytheon said in July at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye that it is qualifying more European suppliers…

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