Anduril, Voyager Formalize Partnership As Shared Programs Move Into High-Rate Production

Anduril Industries and Voyager Technologies [VOYG] on Tuesday said they have formalized an existing partnership with a focus on speeding development, testing, qualification and production of components and systems as Defense Department programs transition to long-term, high-rate manufacturing efforts. The companies highlighted that Voyager is already on contract to supply more than $60 million in technologies to Anduril in support of programs around solid rocket motors, divert and attitude control systems—a key missile defense component offering of Voyager’s--and other capabilities.…