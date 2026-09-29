Anduril, Voyager Formalize Partnership As Shared Programs Move Into High-Rate Production

Anduril Industries and Voyager Technologies [VOYG] on Tuesday said they have formalized an existing partnership with a focus on speeding development, testing, qualification and production of components and systems as Defense Department programs transition to long-term, high-rate manufacturing efforts. The companies highlighted that Voyager is already on contract to supply more than $60 million in technologies to Anduril in support of programs around solid rocket motors, divert and attitude control systems—a key missile defense component offering of Voyager’s--and other capabilities.…
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A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]