Saronic’s Port Alpha Breaks Ground With LCU-1700 Backlog, Open To Building Navy Modules

Ahead of the planned Wednesday groundbreaking on Saronic Technologies' new Port Alpha shipyard in Brownsville, Texas, company officials said it will start off with a solid backlog that is pushing them to get the facility ready as soon as possible. “We have a backlog at Port Alpha on day one. The Landing Craft Utility 1700 program that was awarded by the U.S. Navy - those will be the first ships coming off the line at Port Alpha, and that allows…