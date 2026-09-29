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Navy/USMC

Saronic’s Port Alpha Breaks Ground With LCU-1700 Backlog, Open To Building Navy Modules

Rich Abott By
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Saronic’s Port Alpha Breaks Ground With LCU-1700 Backlog, Open To Building Navy Modules
Concept design of Saronic’s Port Alpha in Brownsville, Texas. (Image: Saronic)

Ahead of the planned Wednesday groundbreaking on Saronic Technologies' new Port Alpha shipyard in Brownsville, Texas, company officials said it will start off with a solid backlog that is pushing them to get the facility ready as soon as possible. “We have a backlog at Port Alpha on day one. The Landing Craft Utility 1700 program that was awarded by the U.S. Navy - those will be the first ships coming off the line at Port Alpha, and that allows…

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