Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee's contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House in November. "As the National Defense Industrial Association [NDIA] represents hundreds of companies with contracts with the Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense, I request your assistance in reminding your member companies of their obligation to be responsive to congressional oversight," Himes wrote in a Sept. 28 letter to…