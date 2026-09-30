Powerus Set To Go Public On Thursday

Autonomous drone company Powerus on Thursday is set to complete its merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings [PUSA] and begin operating as a public company trading on the Nasdaq under the stock ticker symbol “PUSA.” Aureus, a real estate holding company, and Powerus are backed in part by Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, sons of President Trump, through their stake in American Ventures, which has invested in both companies. Plans for the merger and subsequent public listing as Powerus were…