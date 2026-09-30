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Miller Tapped to Head SPACECOM, Oversee Move To Huntsville

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Miller Tapped to Head SPACECOM, Oversee Move To Huntsville
Pictured is a Parsons Corp. depiction of a draft design of the future U.S. Space Command headquarters in Huntsville, Ala.

The White House on Tuesday nominated Space Force Lt. Gen. David Miller for his fourth star as the head of U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM). Miller would replace Gen. Stephen Whiting as SPACECOM commander. Since last November, Miller has served as the deputy chief of space operations for strategy, plans, programs and requirements. Before that, Miller was the final head of Space Operations Command (SpOC). Last November, Space Force changed SpOC's name to Combat Forces Command (CFC) to signal a move…

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