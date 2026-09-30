Navy Takes Partial Acceptance of CVN-79 Carrier, HII Nabs CVN-75 Midlife Overhaul Contract

The Navy on Tuesday announced it took “preliminary acceptance” of the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) aircraft carrier from HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) to work on testing and build crew experience while the company completes final ship systems. The service said this process will allow the crew to conduct at-sea testing and work on underway proficiency while HII completes final ship systems testing leading to formal final ship delivery in the spring of 2027. CVN-79 is 99…
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Congress Updates
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
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