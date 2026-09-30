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Navy/USMC

Navy Takes Partial Acceptance of CVN-79 Carrier, HII Nabs CVN-75 Midlife Overhaul Contract

Rich Abott By
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Navy Takes Partial Acceptance of CVN-79 Carrier, HII Nabs CVN-75 Midlife Overhaul Contract
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) arrives at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, to begin the aircraft carrier’s mid-life refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH). (Photo: Aaron Pritchett/HII).

The Navy on Tuesday announced it took “preliminary acceptance” of the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) aircraft carrier from HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) to work on testing and build crew experience while the company completes final ship systems. The service said this process will allow the crew to conduct at-sea testing and work on underway proficiency while HII completes final ship systems testing leading to formal final ship delivery in the spring of 2027. CVN-79 is 99…

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