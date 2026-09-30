U.S. and U.K. Sink Decommissioned Frigate In Missile And Torpedo Test

U.S. and U.K. forces sank the decommissioned Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate ex-USS Klakring in Exercise Atlantic Thunder in the North Atlantic last week, the U.S. Navy recently announced. This multi-domain sinking exercise (SINKEX) was led by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and was focused on developing combined proficiency in tactics, targeting and live-firing against surface targets at sea. During the Sept. 25 event, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117) successfully fired an antisurface variant of the…