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U.S. and U.K. Sink Decommissioned Frigate In Missile And Torpedo Test

Rich Abott By
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U.S. and U.K. Sink Decommissioned Frigate In Missile And Torpedo Test
The decommissioned ex-USS Klakring (FFG-42) Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate was sunk by U.S. and U.K. forces during a sinking exercise during Exercise Atlantic Thunder in Sept. 2026. (Image: U.S. Navy)

U.S. and U.K. forces sank the decommissioned Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate ex-USS Klakring in Exercise Atlantic Thunder in the North Atlantic last week, the U.S. Navy recently announced. This multi-domain sinking exercise (SINKEX) was led by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and was focused on developing combined proficiency in tactics, targeting and live-firing against surface targets at sea. During the Sept. 25 event, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117) successfully fired an antisurface variant of the…

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