USAF Looks for Long-Range Communications Drones Deployable from AFSOC Fixed Wing Platforms

The U.S. Air Force is looking for companies able to provide already developed, small, attritable communications drones as part of a mesh network for use against adversaries with advanced electronic warfare and weapons. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance directorate says the maximum take-off weight of the small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) with fuel and payload will be 330 pounds, and the range minimum is 1,000 kilometers. The directorate wants "commercial or non-developmental baseline sUAS…
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Congress Updates
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
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