USAF Looks for Long-Range Communications Drones Deployable from AFSOC Fixed Wing Platforms

The U.S. Air Force is looking for companies able to provide already developed, small, attritable communications drones as part of a mesh network for use against adversaries with advanced electronic warfare and weapons. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance directorate says the maximum take-off weight of the small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) with fuel and payload will be 330 pounds, and the range minimum is 1,000 kilometers. The directorate wants "commercial or non-developmental baseline sUAS…