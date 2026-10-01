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USAF Looks for Long-Range Communications Drones Deployable from AFSOC Fixed Wing Platforms

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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USAF Looks for Long-Range Communications Drones Deployable from AFSOC Fixed Wing Platforms
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an AC-130J Ghostrider lifting off from Bob Sikes Airport in Crestview, Fla. on Nov. 2, 2022. On that date, Air Force Special Operations Command received its 31st and final AC-130J as a follow-on to the AC-130W, AC-130U and AC-130H fleets.

The U.S. Air Force is looking for companies able to provide already developed, small, attritable communications drones as part of a mesh network for use against adversaries with advanced electronic warfare and weapons. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance directorate says the maximum take-off weight of the small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) with fuel and payload will be 330 pounds, and the range minimum is 1,000 kilometers. The directorate wants "commercial or non-developmental baseline sUAS…

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