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Neros Says Gauntlet II Order For Drones And Explosive Payloads Is $100 Million

Cal Biesecker By
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Neros Says Gauntlet II Order For Drones And Explosive Payloads Is $100 Million
Neros Archer First Person View drone. Photo: U.S. Marine Corps

Neros on Wednesday said the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program (DDP) has placed a $100 million-plus order for 14,000 of the company’s Archer first person view (FPV) drones and related explosive payloads following its success in the recent Deep Strike and Close Quarters Battle mission areas. Neros in September won the top spot for the Close Quarters Battle mission, resulting in an order for 8,000 Archer five-inch drones and munitions, and third place for the Deep Strike mission, covering 6,000 Archer…

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