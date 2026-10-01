Varda Launches Two Hypersonic Reentry Capsules On SpaceX Transporter-18 Mission

Varda Space Industries on Thursday said two of its space capsules that will return to Earth next month at hypersonic speeds were launched aboard a SpaceX [SPCX] Falcon 9 rocket as part of the 130-payload Transporter-18 rideshare mission. The successful launch and deployment was the first time Varda put two of its reentry vehicles on the same rocket, although the company has previously operated two spacecraft simultaneously. The W-8 and W-9 vehicles are carrying commercial and government payloads. The W-8…