Varda Launches Two Hypersonic Reentry Capsules On SpaceX Transporter-18 Mission

Varda Space Industries on Thursday said two of its space capsules that will return to Earth next month at hypersonic speeds were launched aboard a SpaceX [SPCX] Falcon 9 rocket as part of the 130-payload Transporter-18 rideshare mission. The successful launch and deployment was the first time Varda put two of its reentry vehicles on the same rocket, although the company has previously operated two spacecraft simultaneously. The W-8 and W-9 vehicles are carrying commercial and government payloads. The W-8…
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Congress Updates
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
Fischer Says Golden Dome Boosters Need To Increase Capitol Hill Support With Information, Warns Against Counting On Reconciliation
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – A Senate Armed Services panel chair today said boosters of the Golden Dome program still have work to do to increase support on Capitol Hill while […]
HII Executive Outlines Its Shipbuilding Acceleration Strategy
An HII [HII] shipbuilding executive last week told lawmakers how the company plans to improve and accelerate shipbuilding throughout via workforce improvements, adding new shipbuilding infrastructure and reinforcing distributed shipbuilding […]
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