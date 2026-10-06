Anduril To Start New Baltimore Shipyard For Sub Parts With $3.7 Billion Investment

Anduril Industries and the White House on Tuesday announced plans for a new 2 million square foot shipbuilding facility in Maryland that will be focused on producing Virginia-class attack submarine (SSN) parts, using a combined $6.6 billion in private capital investment and federal contracting. The new facility will be called Arsenal-2, as a nod to Anduril’s first large manufacturing campus, Arsenal-1 in Pickaway County, Ohio. Arsenal-2 will be in the Sparrows Point complex at the Tradepoint Atlantic site in Baltimore…