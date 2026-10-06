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Anduril To Start New Baltimore Shipyard For Sub Parts With $3.7 Billion Investment

Rich Abott By
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Anduril To Start New Baltimore Shipyard For Sub Parts With $3.7 Billion Investment
An Anduril image showing the notional design for its new planned Arsenal-2 facility in Baltimore County, Md. (Image: Anduril)

Anduril Industries and the White House on Tuesday announced plans for a new 2 million square foot shipbuilding facility in Maryland that will be focused on producing Virginia-class attack submarine (SSN) parts, using a combined $6.6 billion in private capital investment and federal contracting. The new facility will be called Arsenal-2, as a nod to Anduril’s first large manufacturing campus, Arsenal-1 in Pickaway County, Ohio. Arsenal-2 will be in the Sparrows Point complex at the Tradepoint Atlantic site in Baltimore…

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