Corridian, Developer Of ‘Ultra-Large’ AUVs for Stealth Logistics, Other Roles Emerges With $38 Million

Corridian, which is developing "ultra-large" autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to covertly carry and delivery cargo thousands of nautical miles, on Tuesday emerged from stealth with a $38 million seed round to continue development of its first platform, build out its research and development facility, and add talent. The round was led by Point 72 Ventures. The Boston-based company’s AUV platform is in the engineering phase and transitioning to prototype development with the investment. The unmanned AUV will be able to…
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Congress Updates
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
‘Theoretical Potential’ to Achieve 1,509 Combat-Coded Fighters by 2035, USAF Says
In the latest U.S. Air Force fighter force structure report submitted to Congress, the service speaks of a “theoretical potential” to achieve a goal of 1,509 combat-coded fighters in the […]
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
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Senior/Principal Computer Scientist
Space, Satellites, and Remote Sensing Systems, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Director, Nuclear Deterrence Systems Center 8200
Sandia National Laboratories - Livermore, CA
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Manager, R&D Advanced and Exploratory Hypersonic Glide Body (5413), Onsite
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Cleared Space Systems Mechanical Engineer, Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM