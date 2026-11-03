Corridian, Developer Of ‘Ultra-Large’ AUVs for Stealth Logistics, Other Roles Emerges With $38 Million

Corridian, which is developing "ultra-large" autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to covertly carry and delivery cargo thousands of nautical miles, on Tuesday emerged from stealth with a $38 million seed round to continue development of its first platform, build out its research and development facility, and add talent. The round was led by Point 72 Ventures. The Boston-based company’s AUV platform is in the engineering phase and transitioning to prototype development with the investment. The unmanned AUV will be able to…