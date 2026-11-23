Senate GOP defense appropriators recommend over $7 billion in their fiscal 2027 bill for National Security Space Launch (NSSL)--a $3.7 billion boost to the budget request and the largest dollar increase advised in the bill for the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The jump includes $2.1 billion for a "classified adjustment," $819 million for nine launches of Space Data Network satellites, and $835 million for nine launches of Space Development Agency satellites. The Senate Appropriations Committee's defense panel would…