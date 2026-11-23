Senate GOP defense appropriators recommend over $7 billion in their fiscal 2027 bill for National Security Space Launch (NSSL)--a $3.7 billion boost to the budget request and the largest dollar increase advised in the bill for the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The jump includes $2.1 billion for a "classified adjustment," $819 million for nine launches of Space Data Network satellites, and $835 million for nine launches of Space Development Agency satellites. The Senate Appropriations Committee's defense panel would…
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$3.7 Billion Boost for NSSL Largest Recommended Increase for DAF in Senate GOP Defense Appropriators’ Bill
Senate GOP defense appropriators recommend over $7 billion in their fiscal 2027 bill for National Security Space Launch (NSSL)–a $3.7 billion boost to the budget request and the largest dollar […]
Trump Directs Federal Contractors To Work With White House On Congressional Information Requests
President Trump last Friday directed federal contractors and subcontractors to notify and work with the White House on pending and new requests from Congress for information about their work with […]
HASC Chair Rogers Casts Doubt On ‘Right To Repair’ Reform Making It Into Final FY ‘27 NDAA
The chair of the House Armed Services Committee has cast doubt on Congress including major “Right to Repair” reforms granting the military services’ greater ability to fix its own equipment […]
Navy Needs New Foreign-Backed U.S. Shipyard Focused on Frigates, Number Two Navy Civilian Nominee Says
The administration’s nominee to be the second highest civilian Navy official told senators Thursday the government should focus on having a foreign shipbuilder start a new U.S. shipyard focused on […]
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